Home Nation

Maharashtra:7 arrested, 10 pistols seized in Yavatmal

Nine pistols and 16 cartridges, as well as four bikes, cumulatively worth Rs 7.26 lakh, were recovered from Jagtap along with three others Sunday.

Published: 15th October 2018 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

YAVATMAL: Seven persons were arrested and 10 country-made pistols were recovered in separate police operations in Yavatmal district, a senior official said Monday.

While nine pistols and 16 cartridges were seized from Pusad town, one pistol and two cartridges were recovered in Yavatmal city, Superintendent of Police M Rajkumar said in a press conference here.

The operations that led to these arrests and seizures were carried out the Anti-Gang Cell of Yavatmal police's Crime Branch, he said.

The SP said that main accused Abhijit alias Pintu Rambhau Jagtap, a resident of Zodgaon village in Barsitakli tehsil of Akola district, procures illegal firearms from Betul in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and sells them to clients here.

Based on a tip off, a police team led by sub inspector Santosh Manwar laid a trap in Pusad's Umerkhed Road and nabbed Jagtap along with three others Sunday, the SP said.

Nine pistols and 16 cartridges, as well as four bikes, cumulatively worth Rs 7.26 lakh, were recovered from Jagtap, he said.

He identified the other accused as Pusad-residents Jai Keshav Baber (30), Rakesh Sharadsingh Bayas (38) and Leeladhar alias Bablu Vijay Malghane (21).

The four have been remanded in police custody for fours days, he said.

In another raid led by inspector Amol Chaudhari, three persons were arrested with one country-made pistol and two live bullets, all worth Rs 1.

32 lakh, from Yavatmal city, Rajkumar told mediapersons.

Those arrested from Yavatmal city have been identified as Shahejad Khan Shabbir Khan (25), Javed Ahmad Khurshid Ahmad (33) and Azhgar alias Azad Khan Waheed Khan Pathan (30).

They have been sent to police custody for three days.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act, the official said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pistols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp