Major haul of foreign liquor seized in 'dry' Bihar

Sources said the value of seized liquor was around Rs 75 lakh.

At present, 8 per cent of Indian-made foreign liquor and 40 per cent of beer are being purchased from companies outside the state.

HAJIPUR: Police seized huge consignment of foreign liquor at Diwantok village under Ganga Bride police station area in Vaishali district late last night.

Police said here today that 1,000 cartons of foreign liquor were seized from six houses at the village on the basis of specific intelligence input.

All peddlers made good their escape from the spot after they got an inkling of the police raid. A massive manhunt is on to nab peddlers, sources added.

