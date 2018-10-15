Home Nation

#MeToo: Union minister M J Akbar stays put, rejects charges of harassment

Refuting Ghazala Wahab’s charges, Akbar said the only office where he worked with her was when his editorial team worked out of a small hall. 

Published: 15th October 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

MJ Akbar, M J Akbar, Akbar

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Embattled junior minister for external affairs M J Akbar on Sunday refused to step down in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against him, terming them as false, fabricated and deeply distressing.

Union minister M J Akbar at his
residence in Delhi | Parveen Negi

Questioning their timing, Akbar also threatened legal action against the accusers. “Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill... This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action,” he said.

Akbar was on an official tour to Nigeria when nearly a dozen women, mostly journalists who were his juniors while he was an editor, came out with detailed accounts of his alleged harassment as part of the #MeToo movement.

While the Opposition has been pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Akbar, Union minister for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athwale said he should resign if found guilty.
The first accusation against Akbar was made by journalist Priya Ramani on October 8 after which around 10 women shared their horror stories. 

Speaking about Ramani, the minister said, “Priya Ramani began this campaign a year ago... Asked recently why she had not named me, she replied, in a Tweet: ‘Never named him because he didn’t ‘do’ anything’...  If I didn’t do anything, where and what is the story?” 

On Anju Bharti’s allegations, the minister said that absurd claims were made about him partying in a swimming pool. “I do not know how to swim,” he claimed. Refuting Ghazala Wahab’s charges, Akbar said the only office where he worked with her was when his editorial team worked out of a small hall. 

“At the time concerned, I had a very tiny cubicle, patched together by plywood and glass. Others had tables and chairs two feet away. It is utterly bizarre to believe that anything could have happened in that tiny space, and, moreover, that no one else in the vicinity would come to know,” he said.

Ready to take legal route: Vairamuthu 
Rejecting allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by singer Chinmayi, lyricist Vairamuthu released a short video on Sunday claiming he was willing to face legal action. Chinmayi challenged him to take a lie detector test

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M J Akbar MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp