Militants decamp with two rifles from ex-police officer's residence in Budgam

SRINAGAR: Militants decamped with service rifles of two policemen guarding the residence of a former police officer in central Kashmir district of Budgam, official sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, militants late on Sunday evening barged into the guard post, guarding the residence of a former police officer Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad at Chadoora in Budgam.

"The militants over-powered two policemen, who were on guard duty, and decamped two carbine rifles," they said. Security forces were rushed to the area and a search operation was launched to nab the militants.

"Checkpoints have been established by security forces at various places, including at the exit points of the district, and vehicles are being checked before allowing them to move forward," they added.