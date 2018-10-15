Militants decamp with weapons in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Militants have fled with two service rifles from Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district, police said.

They over-powered the security guards of a former police officer in Chadoora area late on Sunday and fled with two carbine rifles of the guards posted there.

READ| Policemen under attack in Jammu and Kashmir, 39 killed so far in 2018

(More details awaited)