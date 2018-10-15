One killed, 18 hurt in bus-truck collision on Delhi-Rishikesh National Highway

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man died and 18 others were injured when the tourist bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Khatoli on Delhi-Rishikesh National Highway here Monday, officials said.

According to circle officer Rajiv Kumar Singh, the accident took place when 25 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were returning to Delhi from Rishikesh in a tourist bus.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Singh, 45, the bus driver.

The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

Based on local reports, police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations, he said.