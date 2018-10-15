Home Nation

PM Modi pushes oil suppliers to ease payment terms

Modi made these suggestions while meeting CEOs and experts from the oil and gas sector from India and abroad.

Published: 15th October 2018 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With no signs of respite from rising fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged global oil suppliers to review payment terms to provide a temporary relief to the local currency. 
Addressing the CEOs of global and Indian oil and gas firms here on Monday, the PM also warned major oil producers like Saudi Arabia that high crude prices were hurting the economy of consuming countries like India and they should do more to bring down rates to reasonable levels. 

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih agreed with Modi’s view on consumer pain due to higher oil prices. Speaking at another event later in the day, he said, “We heard it loud and clear from the PM.”
In view of the Iran sanctions, India has placed higher crude oil order with Saudi to offset the fall in imports.

Modi also expressed displeasure that no new investments were coming to India even though the country implemented all the suggestions made at previous such meetings. An official statement issued after the meeting quoted the PM as syaing that “the oil market is producer-driven and both the quantity and prices are determined by the oil-producing countries.”

India is the world’s third biggest oil consumer with 80 per cent of its requirements met through imports. With the rupee falling nearly 15 per cent this year, oil imports have become costlier for India.
Meanwhile, diesel price continued to rise for the 10th consecutive day on Monday, wiping out all of the `2.50 per litre cut in rates announced earlier this month through excise duty cut and oil company subsidy. Diesel was sold at `75.46 per litre in New Delhi on Monday, one paisa more than the price on October 4, when finance minister Arun Jaitley announced the waiver. 

Production cost
Modi point: Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Khalid A Al-Falih, what is your cost of oil production and why are the prices rising so much? 

Al-Falih’s response: My cost is very high. If oil price comes down to USD 40-50 a barrel, we will start losing money

Anil Agarwal’s counterpoint:  My fields (in Rajasthan) are much worse then the oil-rich ones in Saudi Arabia but my cost is just USD 6 per barrel

(As shared by Vedanta Group chief after the meeting)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi oil producers oil consumers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp