Home Nation

Rafale-themed Durga puja pandal in Lucknow, cutouts for selfie points as well

Two cutouts of the fighter aircraft will be put at selfie points and other two will be placed near the goddess' mandap.

Published: 15th October 2018 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A Durga puja committee in Lucknow has based its pandal theme on the Rafale aircraft and said it wishes the goddess to clear hurdles in getting the aircraft to the country.

"We are using four cutouts of Rafale aircraft in the pandal and using it as our theme for this Durga puja. We want 'Maa Durga' to make our Indian Air Force (IAF) powerful and in clearing all the hurdles in getting the aircraft," Nihar Ranjan Dey, media secretary of the Cantonment Durga puja committee.

"With her blessings, upgradation and modernisation of the existing inventory of aircraft and weapon systems will happen. Also, the country will get Rafale," he said.

Two cutouts of the fighter aircraft will be put at selfie points and other two will be placed near the goddess' mandap, he said.

"We are not getting into controversies surrounding the deal. We want our citizens, jawans and borders to be safe and Rafale will certainly strengthen us," Dey said.

The organisers of the committee, established in 1952, are hopeful that the Rafale-themed pandal will be a great attraction as nobody has thought on these lines.

"Our committee always use patriotic themes. Last year, we had given pandal the theme of our national flag. The purpose was to instill the feeling of patriotism among the masses," Dey said, adding that this year, another attraction will be the 'char dham darshan' theme at the pandal.

Electricians from West Bengal will be creating the set-up and will use LED lights.

"Last year too, we had replicated France's iconic Eiffel Tower (55ft)," Dey said, adding that the pandal will open for the public from Tuesday.

India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France in September last year for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore, nearly one- and-half years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the proposal during a visit to Paris. The delivery of the jets is scheduled to begin from September, 2019 

The Congress recently raised several questions about the deal, including the rates, and accused the government of compromising national interest and security while promoting "crony capitalism" and causing a loss to the public exchequer.

However, the government has vehemently denied the charges.

Other Durga puja committees here are also experimenting with different and unique pandal themes.

Bondhu Mahal, a social organisation here, has taken up the theme of Kumbh 2019 with a slogan "Kumbh Chalo".

"Next January, Uttar Pradesh will witness one of the biggest global events called Kumbh Mela in Prayag (Allahabad), which is described by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale Durga puja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp