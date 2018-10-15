Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Kailash Kher to perform on State Foundation Day

Noted singer and composer Kailash Kher will perform on the occasion of Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15. The State Cabinet has approved J35 lakh for the event. Kher has been chosen as the Government believes that he has special attraction among youngsters and has been associated with several similar projects with the Centre and the UNDP, said officials arranging the event.

According to them, his appearance would also help Jharkhand in the field of tourism. Interestingly, the Tourism, Art and Culture Department had asked for J3 crore for the event, of which, J50 lakh was to be given to Kher for his performance while J2.5 crore was to be spent on composing a song for the special occasion. The proposal however, was turned down by the state’s Finance department following criticism from the Opposition parties. In other decisions,the Cabinet has also decided to approved the move to change the upper age limit for blind persons in government job recruitment to 45 in the general category, 50 for members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, 48 for women and 47 for members of Other Backward Communities (OBCs). It also cleared a budget of J30 crore for the promotion of the organic manure prduction scheme and certification.

AIR to broadcast regional news in the afternoon also

Now, the All India Radio (AIR) center in Ranchi will broadcast regional news in the afternoon also. Central Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare on Tuesday directed officials to broadcast news in the afternoon also. Following this, the Director General of AIR announced that the afternoon bulletin will be broadcasted from the Ranchi Centre every day in the afternoon at 1:10 pm and will go on for 10 minutes. According to Khare, the decision will help lakhs of people in getting information about the ongoing and new development schemes launched by the government. He also said that a proposal for starting a community radio in all districts has been given to the state government for which, the Centre will provide an aid of J7.5 lakh.

Organic farming the theme of Global Agriculture Summit

Organic Farming will be the theme of the Global Agriculture Summit to be held in Jharkhand from November 1-15. The state government is organising the summit here in Jharkhand with an aim to make Jharkhand a hub of agricultural activities in the eastern India. Road shows are being organised in Delhi and other places in the country as part of the publicity campaign for the event, said one of the organisers. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has asked officials to ensure that all arrangements were taken care of. He has also instructed officials to invite the best performing farmers in the field of organic farming to share their experiences. Agriculture Ministers of other states that are doing well in this regard will also be invited, said officials familiar with the matter.

Sound pollution spiking in Ranchi

The Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board has identified 20 locations to measure sound pollution during this Durga Puja. These locations have been identified on the basis of silent, commercial, residential areas where sound measuring devices will be installed. Officials said that the decision has been taken as the sound pollution of over 15 locations has been recorded to higher than the standard parameters and experts say an increase of more than 15% from the standard parameters will lead to several diseases.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com