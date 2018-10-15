Security forces launch search operations in south Kashmir's Kulgam village

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Monday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in a village in south Kashmir district of Kulgam.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint search operation was launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K police, Army and CRPF in village Kandipora in Kulgam on Monday.

They said security forces were conducting door-to-door search in the village.

"The operation was going on when the reports last came in though no contact was established with militants so far," they added.