Shahjahanpur building collapse: Contractor arrested, FIR filed

By ANI

SHAHJAHANPUR: The contractor of an under-construction building that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur was arrested on Monday.

An FIR has also been registered in the case. "The contractor has been arrested. However, the owner hasn't been traced yet. An investigation is underway," said Amrit Tripathi, District Magistrate.

One person was killed and 14 were injured after the under-construction building collapsed on Sunday around 3:30 PM.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched from Lucknow for assisting in the relief work.