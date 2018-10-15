Home Nation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray says people need home delivery of aid, not of liquor

Maharashtra  Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified later that there was no plan to allow home delivery of liquor.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday slammed the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the proposal to allow home delivery of liquor, saying it was against the state's culture.

People in parched areas of the state need help delivered at home, he said.

Excise Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had announced earlier that the government was going to allow online sale and home delivery of liquor, but later he said it was only a proposal and no decision had been taken yet.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified later that there was no plan to allow home delivery of liquor.

However, Thackeray, whose party is part of the state government, told the media here, "People are reeling under a scarcity-like situation (due to deficient rainfall). They want help, and not liquor, delivered at home.

"Online liquor sale does not suit the state's culture. But every day, something is being done (by the government) that embarrasses the state," the Sena chief said.

"The Marathwada region has been badly affected by scarcity...Do not make affected people wait in queues to get help from the Central government," he said.

