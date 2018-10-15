This UP Muslim family is taking part in Ramleela for three generations

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Spreading a message of communal harmony, a Muslim family in Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab area has been organising Ramleela during Navaratri since last three generations.

Mohd Sabir Khan, who is the director of the play, has also been taking part in the play since 1972.

"This Ramleela was started in 1972 and since then, both Hindus and Muslims have been part of it. I started working on it when I was 13-year-old and since then, I have been a part of it," Khan said.

Lucknow: A Muslim family has been organising Ramleela since last 3 generations in Bakshi Ka Talab area. Mohd Sabir Khan, one of the artists, says, ”This Ramleela was started in 1972 & since then Hindus & Muslims are a part of it." pic.twitter.com/hCwcjVlsSY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2018

Khan, his two sons, and a grandson take part in the play with much zeal every year. Calling for unity between Hindus and Muslims, Khan said, "God did not divide as Hindu and Muslims. We are all one, as brothers. Above all, we are a human being."

READ| Union Minister Harsh Vardhan dons new hat, plays 'Janak' in Ramleela

The nine-day festival of Navaratri began on October 10 and would go on till October 19. Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these days.