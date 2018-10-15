Two killed, five hurt in road accident in Rajasthan

By PTI

KOTA: Two people were killed and five more injured when their car was hit from behind by a speeding truck on the Ghatoli bypass in Jhalawar district, police said Monday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

The deceased, Deepak Mehar (15) and Pankaj Mehar (18), were from Gulkhedi village of the area, Ghatoli police station SHO Sanjay Chandel said.

Four of the injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Jhalawar and another person was on Monday referred to a private hospital in Kota, officials said.

The truck driver fled from the spot with the truck after the mishap, Chandel said, adding that efforts were underway to establish his identity and nab him.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, he added.