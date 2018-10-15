UP Congress workers fly off thousands of black balloons to protest against Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani​

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Congress workers continue to stage protest against Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani on the second day on Monday by flying off thousands of black balloons in Hazratganj area over the attack on North Indians in Gujarat.

Police detained several Congress leaders and workers for their protest on Monday after they saw thousand of black balloons in the air when Gujarat CM came out of the VVIP guest house to go to Indira Gandhi Prathistan where he will be meet the UP CM.

Later the Congress workers staged dharna at the police station where they were kept.

On Sunday too, Lucknow police had a hard time to control Congressmen in the state capital when they showed black flag to Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Around a dozen of Congressmen were detained by the police in Hazratgang area for their act but were later released from the police station. The Congress leaders also staged a demonstration at the GPO for some time raising slogans against the Gujarat CM.

UP Congress general secretary Vinod Mishra said here on Monday that the party workers were protesting against the Gujarat government over the attack on the North Indians.

" We will continue our protest till Rupani will be in Lucknow," he announced.

Gujarat CM Mr Rupani reached here on Sunday night to meet his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath on Monday morning to invite him for the inauguration function to unveil the Statue of Unity, the Statue Sadar Vallabh Bhai Patel on October 31.