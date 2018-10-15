Home Nation

Utbodhoni Maha Utsav performed by devotees of ISKCON Mayapur

By UNI

KOLKATA: In modern times when celebrities from different fields inaugurate Durga Puja at various places , Utbodhoni Utsav ( inauguration) amidst beating of "khol", clashing of "kartal", "mridanga" and chanting of Hare Krishna .

Hare Krishna , Harinam Sankirtan, and ecstatic dance before the Deities of Ma Durga, Laxmi, Ganesh, Kartik is a rare sight.

Atleast 15 devotees from International Society for Krishna Consciousness ( ISKCON) which comprised of senior devotees, Gurukula students performed the inauguration rituals at Dumdum MotiJheel Bhagjhola Sarvajanin Barwari last evening.

First auspicious Vedic mantras were chanted by the students of Gurukula, followed by lighting of lamp by senior devotee, Alay Govinda Das who led the congregation. Next Mahaarti was performed and coconut was broken before the deities.

The group of devotees later rendered melodious Kirtans which captivated the large gathering that was present during the Utbodhoni Mahautsav.

The people along with the devotees, foreigners and Indians, also joined the festivities, they danced raising their arms in joy as Harinam Mahamantra rented the air informed Subroto Das, Media Spokesperson of ISKCON Mayapur.

As per Gaudiya Vaishnava philosophy Ma Durga is revered as the external energy of Lord Sri Krishna by the devotees

