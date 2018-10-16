15 passengers injured as bus falls into canal in West Bengal's Hooghly district

By PTI

HOOGHLY: At least 15 people were Tuesday injured when a bus fell into a canal at Haripal in Hooghly district, the police said.

The Kolkata-bound bus fell into the Dakatia Khal near Gojarmore at around 9 am, injuring 15 people, SP Sukesh Jain told PTI.

Locals and policemen were involved in rescue operations.

The injured passengers have been rushed to the Haripal Hospital.