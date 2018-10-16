AAP in Punjab to name 4-5 candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Tuesday said that it will declare the names of four to five candidates next month for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A decision in this regard was taken by the 22-member core committee of the AAP.

"We have decided that names of at least four to five candidates will be announced next month for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said here.

Earlier this month, the AAP leadership in Delhi had asked Punjab MLAs to start looking for potential candidates for the polls in 2019.

They were asked to find candidates "with good character and clean image".

In 2014, the AAP had won four out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Cheema said the party's Scheduled Caste wing was also formed with the appointment of MLAs Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Kulwant Singh Pandori as president and vice president, respectively.