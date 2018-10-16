Home Nation

AAP targets Centre over incident involving BSP leader's son, says it has lost control over system

Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey, was booked for brandishing a gun in the foyer of a five-star hotel.

Published: 16th October 2018 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the deteriorating law and order in the city, the AAP Tuesday said the Centre should answer why it had "lost control" over the system it supervised through the LG, after a former BSP MP's son was booked for brandishing a gun at a hotel here.

Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey, was booked for brandishing a gun in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on the social media. Pandey hails from Lucknow.

His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident and also reached out to its Uttar Pradesh counterparts.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Dilip Pandey termed the incident "unfortunate".

"The BJP-ruled Centre should answer why it has no control over the system it is supervising through the LG and what steps are being taken by the Delhi Police to check the growing crimes in the city," he said.

A complaint was received Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, following which a Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued, the police said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari described the incident as "very bad" and said there should be a proper probe into it.

"There is evidence in the form of CCTV footage. A proper probe should be conducted for appropriate action," he said.

In the video, Pandey is purportedly seen brandishing a gun in the foyer of the hotel, a police officer said. One of the guests of the hotel told a news channel that the accused, holding a gun, walked up to him and hurled abuses. The incident took place in the early hours of October 14, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey BSP Rakesh Pandey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp