AAP targets Centre over incident involving BSP leader's son, says it has lost control over system

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the deteriorating law and order in the city, the AAP Tuesday said the Centre should answer why it had "lost control" over the system it supervised through the LG, after a former BSP MP's son was booked for brandishing a gun at a hotel here.

Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey, was booked for brandishing a gun in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on the social media. Pandey hails from Lucknow.

His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident and also reached out to its Uttar Pradesh counterparts.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Dilip Pandey termed the incident "unfortunate".

"The BJP-ruled Centre should answer why it has no control over the system it is supervising through the LG and what steps are being taken by the Delhi Police to check the growing crimes in the city," he said.

A complaint was received Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, following which a Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued, the police said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari described the incident as "very bad" and said there should be a proper probe into it.

"There is evidence in the form of CCTV footage. A proper probe should be conducted for appropriate action," he said.

In the video, Pandey is purportedly seen brandishing a gun in the foyer of the hotel, a police officer said. One of the guests of the hotel told a news channel that the accused, holding a gun, walked up to him and hurled abuses. The incident took place in the early hours of October 14, the police said.