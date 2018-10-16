Aligarh Muslim University row: UP minister favours restrictions on those indulging in anti-national activities

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh said Tuesday restrictions should be placed on those indulging in anti-national activities, days after three Kashmiri students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were booked for allegedly trying to hold a prayer meeting for a slain terrorist.

"The government is with the innocent people. But restrictions should be placed on those who are indulging in activities which are against the nation's interest," Singh told reporters here.

The BJP has always stood by the nation's interests, he added.

"Universities must take action against those indulging in activities which are detrimental to the nation's interest. Those who are innocent should be allowed to stay. We are making efforts in this direction," Singh said.

On October 13, the AMU students were booked for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans and and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani, who was killed in an encounter in north Kashmir.

Wani (27), who was pursuing a PhD course in allied geology at the AMU, had quit the university and joined militant ranks in January this year.

"Police have filed an FIR against Wasim Malik, Abdul Mir and one unnamed person. They have been identified on the basis of a video recording," Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Sahni had said. The three were suspended from the AMU earlier.

In the wake of their suspension, more than 1,200 students from Jammu and Kashmir studying at the varsity have threatened to leave for their homes on October 17, if the sedition charges against the three are not dropped.

In a letter to Proctor, AMU, students of Jammu and Kashmir, studying at the university said "no prayers or any relevant activity was observed and the directions of the AMU Proctor were duly followed".

AMU registrar Abdul Hamid has said there would be no witch-hunt against any student.