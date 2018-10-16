Home Nation

Aligarh Muslim University row: UP minister favours restrictions on those indulging in anti-national activities

On October 13, the AMU students were booked for allegedly raising 'anti-India' slogans and and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani.

Published: 16th October 2018 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh said Tuesday restrictions should be placed on those indulging in anti-national activities, days after three Kashmiri students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were booked for allegedly trying to hold a prayer meeting for a slain terrorist.

"The government is with the innocent people. But restrictions should be placed on those who are indulging in activities which are against the nation's interest," Singh told reporters here.

The BJP has always stood by the nation's interests, he added.

"Universities must take action against those indulging in activities which are detrimental to the nation's interest. Those who are innocent should be allowed to stay. We are making efforts in this direction," Singh said.

On October 13, the AMU students were booked for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans and and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani, who was killed in an encounter in north Kashmir.

Wani (27), who was pursuing a PhD course in allied geology at the AMU, had quit the university and joined militant ranks in January this year.

"Police have filed an FIR against Wasim Malik, Abdul Mir and one unnamed person. They have been identified on the basis of a video recording," Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Sahni had said. The three were suspended from the AMU earlier.

In the wake of their suspension, more than 1,200 students from Jammu and Kashmir studying at the varsity have threatened to leave for their homes on October 17, if the sedition charges against the three are not dropped.

In a letter to Proctor, AMU, students of Jammu and Kashmir, studying at the university said "no prayers or any relevant activity was observed and the directions of the AMU Proctor were duly followed".

AMU registrar Abdul Hamid has said there would be no witch-hunt against any student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMU Aligarh Muslim University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp