Chhattisgarh: Nomination process begins for first phase polling for 18 seats, BJP-Congress yet to announce candidates

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the notification out on Tuesday, the process of filling nominations began for the 18 seats in the first of the two-phased Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

The nominations can be filed till October 23 and the scrutiny of the relevant submitted papers will be on October 24. The candidate can withdraw their names by October 26. The polling for the first phase will be held on November 12.

While the regional outfit of former chief minister Ajit Jogi who has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already declared their candidates, The two major political parties in the state- BJP and Congress, are yet to announce their contestants for the 18 seats.

Besides the tribal dominated seats of Bastar, which will remain in focus, the constituency of Rajnandgaon where the chief minister Raman Singh is likely to contest again will be a seat to watch out for in 2018 after the former chief minister Ajit Jogi has declared his intention to enter into an election fray against Singh.

The Bastar division has seven districts having 12 seats - all predominantly tribals. In Bastar the Congress won 8 seats and the BJP 4 in 2013 polls. The Rajnandgaon district has six assembly segments out of which the BJP has 2 (including one of Raman Singh) and the Congress is in remaining four.

The strength of voters who will exercise their franchise on November 12 are around 32 lakh. The total population in the 18 constituencies is 52 lakh. Barring Rajnandgaon seat all the remaining 17 seats have the presence of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), who have already given a call for poll boycott.

Two air-ambulance and four choppers would be placed at the divisional headquarter during the polls to meet any emergency situation. Among the five states going to the polls, Chhattisgarh is the only one where the Election Commission of India have declared polling in two-phases.