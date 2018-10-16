Home Nation

Congress loses votes when I give speeches: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh

Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh has gone viral on the social media in which he says that the Congress loses votes when he gives speeches.

Digvijay Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: A video of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh has gone viral on the social media in which he says that the Congress loses votes when he gives speeches.

In the video, recorded when he had gone to Congress MLA Jitu Patwari's house, Singh says: "If work is not done then the Congress will not come to power. I am not giving speeches because then the Congress loses votes."

In recent days, Singh has distanced himself from election campaigning.

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 28. The results will be announced on December 11.

