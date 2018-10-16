Home Nation

Five killed, 40 hurt as bus plunges into canal in West Bengal's Hooghly district

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the speeding bus lost control as it neared a small bridge over Dakatia Canal at around 7.30 am on Tuesday.

Published: 16th October 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 12:30 AM

By Express News Service

HOOGHLY: At least five people were killed and 40 others injured, of which several are critical, after a Kolkata-bound bus from Arambagh plunged into an irrigation canal at Haripal in Hooghly district on Tuesday.

There were around 50 passengers in the bus.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the speeding bus lost control as it neared a small bridge over Dakatia Canal at around 7.30 am on Tuesday. While four people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries later at a hospital. The injured have been shifted to the Haripal and Singur rural hospitals.

"The bus broke the cement railing of the bridge and fell into the canal. Five people have died and 40 people have been injured. A state disaster management team has been dispatched to the spot. A probe would be ordered to know the reason of the accident," Hooghly superintendent of police Sukesh Jain said.

Locals came out to rescue the injured first and alerted the police. Locals alleged that the police reached the spot late. The police team had to face ire of the people.

