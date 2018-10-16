Home Nation

Gujarat: Unable to pay alimony of Rs 95,500 to former wife, man leads procession to court to get himself arrested

The official said that the couple had divorced after 15 years of marriage with the woman complaining about frequent quarrels and Rajput's reluctance to live separately from his parents.

Published: 16th October 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

VADODARA: A man walked at the head of a procession comprising kin and friends to get himself arrested after citing inability to pay a maintenance amount of Rs 95,500 to his former wife, Vadodara police said Tuesday.

Hemant Rajput (36) had earlier been ordered by a family court to pay Rs 3,500 per month as maintenance to his former wife under the divorce agreement formalised between them, police said.

The unpaid amount had accrued to Rs 95,500 over a period of time, an official added.

"On Monday, Rajput came on the shoulder of his friend in a procession which included his parents to the police station to get himself arrested.

He said that he was unable to pay Rs 95,500 as maintenance to his former wife," said F K Jogal, inspector, Bapod police station.

He said that Rajput's former wife had approached court recently over non-payment of maintenance and it had ordered Rajput to pay Rs 95,500 or undergo a jail term of 270 days.

The official said that the couple had divorced after 15 years of marriage with the woman complaining about frequent quarrels and Rajput's reluctance to live separately from his parents.

Jogal said that Rajput was arrested and sent to jail for a period of 270 days as per the order of the family court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
alimony VADODARA Divorce

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp