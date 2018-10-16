IAF pilots start training to operate CH-47F Chinook choppers

Home Nation

Indian Air Force

CH-47F Chinook choppers (Photo | Indian Air Force Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of their induction, Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots have started training to operate the CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, an official said on Tuesday.

Currently, four pilots and four flight engineers have been training on Chinook choppers at Delaware in the US since Monday.

The chopper is set to be inducted into the IAF soon and is expected to give a boost to IAF operations as the heavy-lift chopper can carry arms and ammunition as well as close to 300 troops at a time.

The Chinook will particularly be helpful in disaster relief and rescue operations.

India is procuring 15 CH-47F Chinook helicopters besides 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing.

