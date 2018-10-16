Integral Coach Factory rolls out compartments to suit disabled railway passengers 

Home Nation

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory has turn out the LHB luggage brake and generator car, which provides space for the unreserved and passengers with disabilities. 

According to a release here on Monday, the LHB coaches, unlike the conventional ICF coaches, do not have the under-slung batteries for powering lights, fans and air-conditioning through the self-generation, and as such need diesel power cars on both ends of the LHB rakes. 

As the railway norms allow maximum 24 coaches, the power cars attached to the LHB rakes have resulted in a reduction of a general unreserved coach (also called brake-cum-luggage van) which has a portion earmarked for passengers with disabilities. 

Realising the special needs of the differently-abled passengers, the ICF has manufactured diesel power cars with a new design which creates space for accommodating not only general unreserved passengers (upto 30) but also a dedicated space for up to six passengers with disabilities.

A specially designed toilet for them has also been built.  

An automatic retractable footplate has been provided to enable the passengers to easily entrain and detrain with their wheelchairs. 

