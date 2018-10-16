Home Nation

Men looted rifles to kill former Punjab CM Parkash Badal, belonged to pro-Khalistan group: Police

Published: 16th October 2018 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 12:15 PM

Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three men, who were arrested for allegedly looting two police rifles, were associated with the Khalistan Liberation Front and were planning to target former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, police said.

ADG Parshant Kumar told reporters in Shamli district Monday that during interrogation the accused revealed they had looted the rifles as they were planning to target Badal.

Two of their two gang members were absconding, he said.

Kumar said Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police were alerted after the association of the accused with the Khalistan Liberation Front came to light.

Further investigation was handed over to the ATS, the ADG said.

Armed men had looted two rifles from policemen at the Kamalpur Police checkpost in Shamli district on October 2.

Two policemen were injured in the attack.

Later, the three accused were accused and the rifles were recovered from a gurudwara.

The Uttar Pradesh Police announced an award of Rs 50,000 for the police team which arrested the accused, Amrat Singh, Gurjan and Karan Singh, following an encounter Sunday night.

