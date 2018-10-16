MeToo:  Union minister M J Akbar sues, Priya Ramani says truth will be her defence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after Union minister M J Akbar, accused of sexual harassment by former colleagues, on Monday filed a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to out him, she said absolute truth would be her only defence.Akbar engaged top law firm Karanjawala & Co to file the plea in a local court here.

The vakalatnama names 97 lawyers, who have been authorised by Akbar to represent him.

ALSO READ: Probe #Metoo allegations against MJ Akbar, he should step down till investigation ends: Press bodies

Priya Ramani

Ramani shot back saying, “I am deeply disappointed that a Union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy. By instituting a case of criminal defamation against me, Mr Akbar has made his stand clear: rather than engage with the serious allegations that many women have made against him, he seeks to silence them through intimidation and harassment.”

Akbar accused Ramani of “wilfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously” defaming him, claiming the “very tone and tenor” of the allegations were scandalous and ex-facie defamatory. The courtroom will surely witness a bitter battle with several prominent journalists and others tweeting support to Ramani and offering help to crowd-fund her legal fight to the finish.