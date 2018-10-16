Home Nation

MJ Akbar's defamation suit against woman journalist to be heard on October 18

Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by several women journalists who had worked under his editorial leadership at various publications.

Published: 16th October 2018

MJ Akbar

Union Minister MJ Akbar (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister MJ Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, who had accused him of sexual harassment, will be heard on Thursday, October 18.

"The defamation case will be heard by a magisterial court in the Patiala House court complex on October 18," Akbar's Counsel Sandeep Kapur said on Tuesday.

Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by several women journalists who had worked under his editorial leadership at various publications. He has denied the charges as "false, wild and baseless".

Akbar, in his complaint, said that it was apparent that the false narrative against him was being circulated in a motivated manner and for the fulfilment of an agenda.

Around a dozen women journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment and molestation, triggering demands for his ouster as the Minister of State for External Affairs.

Countering the charges, Akbar claimed that the false and defamatory statements that were widely published in the media had caused irreparable loss to his reputation.

