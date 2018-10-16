Home Nation

Modi cares for Anil, Nirav, Mehul bhai only: Rahul Gandhi

The PM addresses rich businessmen as ‘bhai’, including Anil, Nirav, and Mehul Bhai, but never addresses farmers and underprivileged lot as ‘bhai’.

Published: 16th October 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Gwalior on Monday | pti

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After touring Bhopal, Vindhya region and Jabalpur recently, Congress president Rahul Gandhi embarked on a two-day tour of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region.The region, which saw major caste violence during the April 2 Bharat Bandh, saw Rahul raise the issue of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula’s suicide.

“Not only in Madhya Pradesh, but across the country, women and weaker sections, including Dalits, are living in fear and pain. Rohith Vemula only wanted to study, but he was suppressed and forced to end life. The education minister wrote a letter and the government put pressure, prompting him to commit suicide,” he said at a public rally in Datia town.

“In Gujarat, the Dalits are beaten and killed, but the PM doesn’t utter a single world. Similarly, minorities and tribals are beaten and killed, but he remains silent. The PM doesn’t have place for weaker sections and women in his heart. He only has place for rich and industrialists.

The PM addresses rich businessmen as ‘bhai’, including Anil, Nirav, and Mehul Bhai, but never addresses farmers and underprivileged lot as ‘bhai’. Anyone who doesn’t wear suit-boot can never be bhai (brother) for the PM.” 

Earlier in the day, Rahul started his tour after offering prayers at the Peetambara Peeth which is known for the shrine of Goddess Baglamukhi. The Congress chief attended another rally in Dabra town of Gwalior district, before returning to Gwalior town, where he offered tributes to ex-Union minister late Madhavrao Scindia.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp