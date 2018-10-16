Modi cares for Anil, Nirav, Mehul bhai only: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After touring Bhopal, Vindhya region and Jabalpur recently, Congress president Rahul Gandhi embarked on a two-day tour of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region.The region, which saw major caste violence during the April 2 Bharat Bandh, saw Rahul raise the issue of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula’s suicide.

“Not only in Madhya Pradesh, but across the country, women and weaker sections, including Dalits, are living in fear and pain. Rohith Vemula only wanted to study, but he was suppressed and forced to end life. The education minister wrote a letter and the government put pressure, prompting him to commit suicide,” he said at a public rally in Datia town.

“In Gujarat, the Dalits are beaten and killed, but the PM doesn’t utter a single world. Similarly, minorities and tribals are beaten and killed, but he remains silent. The PM doesn’t have place for weaker sections and women in his heart. He only has place for rich and industrialists.

The PM addresses rich businessmen as ‘bhai’, including Anil, Nirav, and Mehul Bhai, but never addresses farmers and underprivileged lot as ‘bhai’. Anyone who doesn’t wear suit-boot can never be bhai (brother) for the PM.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul started his tour after offering prayers at the Peetambara Peeth which is known for the shrine of Goddess Baglamukhi. The Congress chief attended another rally in Dabra town of Gwalior district, before returning to Gwalior town, where he offered tributes to ex-Union minister late Madhavrao Scindia.