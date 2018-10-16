Nagpur teen hangs self over 'psychological' distress after witnessing fatal accident

By PTI

NAGPUR: A teenager has allegedly committed suicide after reportedly experiencing psychological distress from witnessing a road accident earlier that killed a minor boy, Nagpur police said Tuesday.

Engineering student Saurabh Nagpurkar (18), who hanged himself at his home in Teen Nal Chowk area here Sunday, left behind a suicide note to this effect, police said.

Police said that Nagpurkar, while going to college, had witnessed a road accident about a month ago in which a minor boy lost his life.

Nagpurkar also met with two minor road accidents which, according to his suicide note, were "caused" by the boy, killed in the earlier accident, "obstructing" his path, police said.

He took the extreme step apparently due to distress over these events, police added. He is survived by his parents and elder sister, the official said.

Tehsil police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further, he informed.