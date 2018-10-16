Home Nation

Nitish Kumar appoints poll strategist Prashant Kishor as JD(U) vice-president

Party spokesperson K C Tyagi said Kishor's appointment will help it reach out to social segments out of its traditional support base.

Published: 16th October 2018

Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar Tuesday appointed Prashant Kishor as the party's vice president, effectively making him the second most powerful person in the party.

Kishor,  who has worked for a number of parties as a poll strategist, recently joined the ruling party in Bihar.

He is seen to be close to Kumar,  also the state's chief minister.

Party spokesperson K C Tyagi said Kishor's appointment will help it reach out to social segments out of its traditional support base.

TAGS
Prashant Kishor Nitish Kumar JD(U)

