Home Nation

Rajasthan elections: Veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra to join Congress

The move came after MLA Manvendra Singh announced to quit the BJP in his 'Swabhiman Rally' held in Barmer last month where he had said "Kamal ka phool, badi bhool".

Published: 16th October 2018 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Manvendra Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra has decided to join the Congress in a significant political development ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan.

The move came after MLA Manvendra Singh announced to quit the BJP in his 'Swabhiman Rally' held in Barmer last month where he had said "Kamal ka phool, badi bhool".

"Manvendra Singh is joining the Congress in New Delhi tomorrow," Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot told PTI.

He is likely to join the Congress along with his wife Chitra Singh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the decision will not have any impact on the party's prospects in western Rajasthan.

"It is a politically wrong decision of Manvendra Singh which will have no impact on the BJP. Rajput votes have been with the BJP and will remain with us," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore told reporters.

Polling in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.

Manvendra Singh won as a BJP candidate from the Sheo assembly constituency of Barmer district in 2013 assembly polls.

His father Jaswant Singh was denied ticket by the party in 2014 Lok Sabha elections following which he (Jaswant Singh) contested elections as an independent candidate and lost the seat to BJP's Sonaram, who had joined the party from the Congress and was backed by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

The decision of not allowing Jaswant Singh to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha polls antagonised the Rajput community that held Raje responsible for neglecting Jaswant Singh for an "outsider" Sonaram.

There was resentment among his supporters who rallied after Manvendra Singh making it an issue of their 'swabhiman'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaswant Singh Manvendra Singh Congress BJP Rajasthan Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp