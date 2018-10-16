Home Nation

Seven parties, including CPI(M), to fight Raj polls under one banner

The parties have come together to defeat anti-people political powers, including the BJP and the Congress, CPIM leader Ravindra Shukla said.

Published: 16th October 2018 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: Seven political parties, including the CPI(M), will contest the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections under the banner of 'Rajasthan Loktantrik Morcha' (RLM), a leader of the Left party said Tuesday.

Election in the state is due on December 7. Besides the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Janta Dal, the Janta Dal (Secular), the Samajwadi Party, the CPI, the CPI (ML) and the Rashtriya Lokdal will be part of the RLM.

The parties have come together to defeat anti-people political powers, including the BJP and the Congress, CPIM leader Ravindra Shukla said.

Both the national parties have not worked for the welfare of farmers, labourers, Dalits and minorities during their tenures, he alleged.

The CPI(M) has decided to fight the elections on 29 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, Shukla said.

He said the morcha will hold its meeting within a week to discuss on partnering on seats and other formalities.

The CPI(M) will run a nation-wide campaign from October 22 to 28 against the alleged corruption in Rafale aircraft deal, Shukla said.

He alleged that the Modi government had played with the country's defence by benefitting a private company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI(M) Rajasthan assembly elections Rajasthan assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp