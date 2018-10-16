Home Nation

Stray dogs maul four-year-old girl to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

Some locals noticed the strays attacking the girl and rushed to her rescue but found her dead after chasing away the pack.

Published: 16th October 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: A four-year-old girl was bitten to death by a pack of stray dogs outside her home in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday, police said.

The minor was attacked by the canines soon after she came out of her house at village Chack Bogala in Ramgarh area of the district this morning, a police official said.

He said some locals noticed the strays attacking the girl and rushed to her rescue but found her dead after chasing away the pack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Stray dogs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp