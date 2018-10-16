Stray dogs maul four-year-old girl to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

By PTI

JAMMU: A four-year-old girl was bitten to death by a pack of stray dogs outside her home in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday, police said.

The minor was attacked by the canines soon after she came out of her house at village Chack Bogala in Ramgarh area of the district this morning, a police official said.

He said some locals noticed the strays attacking the girl and rushed to her rescue but found her dead after chasing away the pack.