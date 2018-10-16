Terrorists devising new strategies to strike: Rajnath Singh

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that terrorists have been devising new strategies to strike and warned that increased use of the social media by anti-national forces was a new threat.

However, he expressed the confidence that the country's security forces were capable of dealing with any threat.

After the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, no major terror incident has happened in the country. He attributed this sense of security to the alertness of the country's security forces.

The Minister was speaking here on the occasion of the National Security Guard (NSG) Raising Day.

He termed the NSG a world-class force, and said that a unit of NSG commandos was deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, earlier this year.

He said that NSG troopers were generally called "Better than the Rest", but he believed that the Black Cats were "Better than the Best".

Meanwhile, the minimum compensation for a martyr's kin has been raised to Rs one crore, he said. This compensation may be increased, but not reduced.

Family members of 14 martyrs were honoured by the Home Minister during the function.