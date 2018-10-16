Two CRPF jawans injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two CRPF jawans were injured in a militant attack on a security force camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Monday night, police said.

"Terrorists late evening fired upon a security forces' camp at Newa in District Pulwama in south Kashmir," a police spokesman said here.

The attack was repulsed by the forces, he said.

"In this incident, however, two jawans sustained injuries," the spokesman said.

The injured have been identified as Amit Kumar and Santosh Bharti of 183 BN CRPF, he said, adding the soldiers are being treated.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, the spokesman added.