Two Goa Congress legislators quit assembly, may join BJP

Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar are slated to meet BJP national president Amit Shah in the national capital at around 9:30 am on Tuesday.

Published: 16th October 2018 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: In a setback to the Congress in Goa, two of its legislators resigned as members of the state Assembly Tuesday, Speaker Pramod Sawant said.

With this, the Congress' strength in the 40-member Assembly reduced to 14 from 16.

"Congress legislators Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte faxed their resignations as members of the Assembly to my office. We have received their resignations," Sawant told PTI.

Sopte, 54, represented the Mandrem Assembly constituency in North Goa district and Shirodkar, 66, was elected from the Shiroda in South Goa district.

Both the legislators had gone to Delhi Monday night, fuelling speculation that they might quit the Congress and join the BJP.

Goa was witnessing hectic political activity against the backdrop of the ill-health of Chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

He is currently being treated by doctors from state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at his private residence at Dona Paula near here.

Prior to the resignations of Sopte and Shirodkar, the Congress was the single largest party in the state Assembly with 16 MLAs.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Parrikar government has the support of 23 MLAs.

These comprise 14 BJP MLAs, three each from the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party as well as three Independents.

