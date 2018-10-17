BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh joins Congress

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, the son of BJP veteran and former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, on Wednesday joined the Congress.

An MLA from Sheo in Barmer, Manvendra Singh had announced in September that he was quitting the BJP. He was formally inducted into the Congress in the presence of party President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot.

Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said Manvendra Singh's presence would further boost the Congress fortunes in the Assembly polls.