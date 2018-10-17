Home Nation

Central Vigilance Commission examines top 100 bank frauds, flags systemic flaws

The cases are spread across various sectors ranging from jewellery to aviation and the CVC has pinpointed the banking instruments misused by fraudsters.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

In view of the alarming rise in bank frauds in the country, the Central Vigilance Commission has analysed 100 such cases involving large amounts, Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin said in an official statement on Tuesday.

The CVC has shared its study, Analysis of Top 100 Bank Frauds, with the Department of Financial Services and the Reserve Bank of India, the statement added.The findings look at the modus operandi of fraudsters as well as the loopholes they exploited to cheat the system and suggest what systemic improvements should be made to plug such gaps.

The study was initiated as a “preventive vigilance measure to minimise the occurrence of such type frauds in future”.According to reports, the study has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Bhasin, a former CMD of the Indian Bank, feels the banking system lacks effective mechanism to detect such loopholes.  The report explains how private companies are defrauding the banks and throws light into how the gems & jewellery sector inflates the valuation of diamonds to avail higher credit facilities from banks.

While the report doesn’t disclose the names of borrower accounts/entities or banks “to maintain discreteness”, the details will be made available for relevant investigative agencies for action.

