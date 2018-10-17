‘Do it yourself’ attackers biggest challenge: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Lone wolf” attackers and “do it yourself” terrorists are one of the biggest challenges for security forces and agencies, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing commandos of the elite counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) on their 34th Raising Day in Gurugram, Singh cited examples of recent attacks in New York, Stockholm and London, where vehicles were used to run over and kill a number of people.

He also expressed concern over terrorists using social media for propagating their ideology. “The ‘do it yourself’ and ‘lone wolf’ kinds of terror attacks are a major challenge for us and for security agencies....,” Singh said. Security forces have been doing a great job at handling terrorists, “but we need to constantly update our tactics to counter these threats”, he said.

He also complimented the security forces for exhibiting excellent coordination, saying this had prevented another 26/11 type terror attack.“In the last ten years, there was no big terrorist attack in the hinterland of the country largely due to the alertness of our security forces. Barring Jammu and Kashmir, our security forces have succeeded in preventing terrorist attacks in the rest of the country,” Singh said.

Terming the NSG as “our Sudarshan Chakra against terrorists”, the minister said while the Black Cat troopers were called ‘better than the rest’, he believed they were “better than the best”. Singh also asked state police forces to develop counter-terror capabilities as they are the “first responders” when an attack takes place.