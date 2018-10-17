Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate probes NGO's finance in Muzaffarpur horror case

The finance probe agency is inquiring into the operations of NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti which had been running the shelter home since 2013.

Published: 17th October 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing a Bihar NGO associated with the Muzaffarpur horror as it used to receive Rs 36 lakh per annum of government funds, an agency official said.

Following a thorough examination over the last two months, the ED has now launched a probe into the financial aspect of the crime that originally involved sexual assault on at least 34 girl inmates at the short stay home.

The finance probe agency is inquiring into the operations of NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti which had been running the shelter home since 2013.

It has been alleged that the main accused Brajesh Thakur had managed to get his close relatives to become part of the NGO's governing body using fraudulent means.

Thakur was only a patron, not an office-bearer of the NGO.

As the investigations are underway, the NGO's accounts have been frozen and its governing body members have been directed not to dispose of any of its assets.

The organisation has also been blacklisted by the state government.

The Income Tax Department is also conducting a probe involving Thakur and his NGO to find out details of their assets and expenditure of Rs 4.5 crore granted by Bihar government in the last decade.

The sexual abuse of at least 34 of the 41 girl inmates housed at the shelter home came to light during a social audit by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai in May.

An FIR was lodged against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31. The probe was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGO Muzaffarpur horror case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp