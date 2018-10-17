Home Nation

FIR against four Army men for rape, molestation of speech-impaired woman in Pune

The four Army personnel were posted in the military hospital where the alleged sexual assault took place.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

PUNE: The Pune Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four Army personnel for allegedly raping and molesting a speech-impaired woman in a Military Hospital premise here.

The victim approached a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Indore with her complaint following which it was reported to the police. The NGO sent complaints to the Defence Minister and the Army Chief also.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Khadki police station on Tuesday registered an FIR against all four Army personnel. While FIR was registered against three of them under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and one was booked under Section 354 of IPC.

The four Army personnel were posted in the military hospital where the alleged sexual assault took place.

(More details awaited)

TAGS
Army Army men booked Molestation Sexual harassment

