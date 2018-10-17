Home Nation

Four Jawans booked for raping a deaf-mute employee from military hospital near Pune

The 30-year-old mute and deaf woman is a widow with a 12-year-old son and worked as a Grade IV employee at the Military Hospital since 2014.

Published: 17th October 2018

FIR

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

PUNE: Four Jawans of Indian Army have been booked by the Pune Police under charges of rape and molestation after a mute-deaf woman lodged a complaint of being raped on multiple occasions by them over a span of four years at the Military Hospital in Khadki near Pune.

According to her complaint, she was raped by a Jawan while she was posted on a night shift around four years back and when she tried to complain about it, her supervisor, who also happens to be a Jawan too joined hands with the predator and raped her.

Two more Jawans joined in later also video graphed her in the act of sex and blackmailed her. The victim approached an NGO run by a couple, based out of Indore, for welfare of hearing and speech impaired in the month of July.

The NGO recorded her statement with the help of a sign-language interpreter who also helped the woman to lodged complaint with the commandant of the hospital. With the help of the NGO the victim had also written to the Defence Minister and the Chief of Staff narrating he ordeal. After the high offices took serious note of the incident, a complaint was first lodged at Indore on Monday and in Pune on Tuesday, said a senior police officer.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 for rape and 354 for molestation, said Rajendra Mohite, Senior Inspector at Khadki Police Station adding that an inquiry has also been initiated against the four accused jawans.

The Southern Command of the Army, which has its headquarters in Pune, too has formed a court of inquiry that has six officers including women officers from the hospital as its members. The Court of Inquiry too has started its inquiry, the Army officers have said.

According to the FIR, the victim had conveyed it to her supervisor via a text message when she was raped in the bathroom of a family ward at the time of her night shift. Her complaints to administrative heads in the hospital were reportedly not paid heed to. Even when she requested for day-time shifts only, she went unheard. According to military officials, only one of the four accused are still working at the Khadki hospital.

Two of the Jawans were from the Army Medical Corps (AMC) and had come to the Khadki hospital to pursue a course. They have gone back to their respective units in Kashmir and Lucknow, while the third had been recently transferred out of Pune, the officers said adding that the women has been rostered to day-shifts since past three months.

