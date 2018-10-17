Home Nation

Government shrugs off 'fresh' document on Rafale; Reliance not the only company in offsets deal

The new article, written by Yves Pagot, caused a political storm in India, with the Congress saying it proved that PM Modi had made it 'obligatory' for Dassault to partner with Reliance.

Published: 17th October 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rafale Fighter Jet (File | AFP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In another twist to the Rafale controversy, a French aviation portal has published a document which Dassault Aviation COO Loik Segalen presented to a confederation of French trade unions, explaining why Rafale had tied up with Reliance as part of their offset obligations.

Mediapart, a French online journal, had last week cited what it described as an “internal” document allegedly “proving” that the partnership with Reliance was “obligatory” and “mandatory” for Dassault Aviation to sell Rafale jets to India.

The new article, written by Yves Pagot, a former French Air Force official and defence writer, says the document is actually the union’s summary of a mandatory discussion with Segalen, where he explained that Dassault was shifting its production of Falcon business jets to Nagpur in India under the DRAL (Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd) joint venture because of its obligations under the offset clause.

The report caused a political storm in India, with the Congress saying it proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it “obligatory” for Dassault to partner with Reliance.

ALSO READ | Rafale deal: Dassault claims it 'freely' chose Ambani's Reliance for partnership

Dassault CEO Eric Trappier then told AFP that the document refers to India’s “offset clause” and shifting of a part of the work to India as a “mandatory” part of the 36 aircraft deal, and that Dassault “has freely chosen to make a partnership with India’s Reliance Group”.

Dismissing claims that the document proved “effort to browbeat Dassault into accepting Reliance as a partner”, a senior Indian official said, “Assuming that Reliance is the sole beneficiary of the `30,000, or approximately $5.4 billion which has to be reinvested in India under the offset clause is totally wrong. It is not just Dassault, but three other French outfits involved in building the Rafale jet who are all part of the offset clause.” They are Thalès, which makes radars and avionics, Safran, which makes engines and electronics, and MBDA, which makes the aircraft’s weapons.

According to the official, all of them are scouting for and negotiating with possible Indian partners — including DRDO, L&T and even HAL to fulfill their part of the offset deal. “Dassault may eventually only account for anything between 3 to 10 per cent of the total offset deal,” he said.

“The offset is only a business proposition, the companies involved have to make it commercially viable,” said Claude Arpi, a French journalist, author and historian based in India. “Dassault or Thalès or Safran will never share important papers with journalists. It is just not possible.”

They know the factual position. During Antony's days they had selected Mukesh for the offsets because Reliance is a reliable commercial partner. When Modi decided to buy 36 Rafales off the shelf as stop gap, Anil was selected by Dassault."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale Reliance Dassault congress BJP Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp