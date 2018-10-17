Home Nation

Jindal Global University youngest Indian university to be ranked in 'QS BRICS Rankings 2019'

A total of 9,000 universities in the BRICS region were considered with as many as 31 new universities, and 14 new entrants in India ranking.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: O P Jindal Global University (JGU) in Haryana's Sonepat district is the youngest Indian varsity to be ranked in the 'QS BRICS University Rankings 2019' out of the top 75 Indian varsities.

JGU, ranked in the 301 to 350 bracket, now holds a place among the top three per cent of the universities in the BRICS region that covers five countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It has also been ranked 23 out of the 403 institutions in the category of international faculty.

Naveen Jindal, founding chancellor of JGU, said in a statement the global recognition was in their inspirational journey of nine years is "truly remarkable".

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) dominate the first-ever stand-alone ranking of India's higher education institutions released by a UK-headquartered think-tank.

The IIT Bombay tops the 'QS India University Rankings', with IITs Madras (3), Delhi (4), Kharagpur (5), Kanpur (6), Roorkee (9) and Guwahati (10) grabbing seven of the top 10 slots.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore comes at second, with the University of Hyderabad and University of Delhi, among others making a top-10 mark at seventh and eighth respectively in the list released by 'QS Quacquarelli Symonds'.

