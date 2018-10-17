Maharashtra boy kills himself as pistol goes off accidentally, uncle held

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 12-year-boy accidentally shot himself while handling a country-made pistol in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said Wednesday.

While the boy died on the spot, police arrested his uncle to whom the illegally-made weapon allegedly belonged.

The incident took place at Rahuri in the district Tuesday evening.

Aditya Bhairavnath More, the boy, was holding the pistol in his hand when it went off and the bullet hit him in the chest, police said.

A case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and under the Arms Act was registered against his uncle Navnath More.

Police were investigating from where Navnath obtained the pistol and for what purpose, said an official.

"We are also investigating whether the accused has any criminal record," he said.