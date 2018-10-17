Home Nation

Man shot dead in West Bengal's Hooghly, five arrested

Biswajit Biswas, a resident of Nadia district's Chinsurah area, was shot dead around midnight on Tuesday.

Published: 17th October 2018 05:49 PM

By IANS

KOLKATA: Five people were arrested on Wednesday for shooting a man dead in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said.

Biswajit Biswas (30), a resident of Nadia district's Chinsurah area, was shot dead around midnight on Tuesday. He was shot twice in the head while riding a bike, an officer from the Chinsurah police station said.

"We have arrested five persons, including the prime accused Gobindo Middah. All of them are resident of Chinsurah's Sukantonagar, close to where Biswas used to stay. Firearms have been seized from them," the officer said.

According to the police, Middah had an enmity with the deceased for the past few years.

"According to locals, the two had an extremely bitter relationship since Biswas once stabbed Middah's elder brother a few years back. The prime accused has accepted that the murder was masterminded by him," the officer said.

"All the accused including Middah will be produced before the court when it opens," he added.

