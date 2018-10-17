Home Nation

#MeToo: Union Minister MJ Akbar resigns over sexual harassment allegations

Days after journalist Priya Ramani accused Union Minister MJ Akbar of sexual harassment, the BJP leader has resigned from the post of Minister of State External Affairs MEA.

Published: 17th October 2018 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister MJ Akbar

Union Minister MJ Akbar (File | EPS)

By IANS

More than a week after several women journalists levelled allegations of sexual harassment and molestation, former Editor M.J. Akbar on Wednesday resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs as the #MeToo movement claimed its first toll in Indian politics.

In a brief statement announcing his resignation, Akbar said he deemed it appropriate to fight the charges against him legally in a personal capacity, only two days after defying calls for his resignation when he returned from abroad on Sunday. 

The resignation came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was under attack from the opposition for his silence on the issue. Akbar's continuance in the government appeared untenable in the face of growing accusations despite his filing a defamation suit against one of the accusers. 

"Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levelled against me, also in a personal capacity.

"I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave to serve my country," he said. 

On Sunday, after returning from a trip abroad, the Minister called the allegations levelled by about 15 women journalists, most of whom who had worked under him in the Asian Age daily, as "wild, baseless and false" and had threatened to sue them.

On Monday, he filed a defamation case against Priya Ramani, who was the first to come out against Akbar. It was followed by the accounts of travails undergone by other women journalists, including Ghazala Wahab who accused him of molestation.

The accounts continued to pour even after Akbar had filed the defamation case. 

While the Congress demanded his resignation and removal, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders kept a studied silence. 

On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a veiled attack on Modi saying a man who gives the slogan "beti padhao, beti bachao" went silent when asked about allegations against his Minister. 

The BJP had been maintaining a silence on the allegations against Akbar except a statement by party chief Amit Shah who said the charges have to be looked into. 

The 67-year old Akbar, who had joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2014, was inducted into the government in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MJ Akbar  sexual harassment MJ Akbar sexual harassment Priya Ramani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp