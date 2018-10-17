Home Nation

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shares Jan Ashirwad Yatra stage with Vyapam scam tainted ex-minister

This is the second time within a month that ex-state minister Laxmikant Sharma has welcomed and met Chouhan.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sharing the Jan Ashirwad Yatra stage with ex-minister Laxmikant Sharma (saffron kurta and spectacles) in Sironj constituency of Vidisha district on Tuesday.

BHOPAL: In a significant political development in assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the stage with Vyapam scam-tainted ex-state minister Laxmikant Sharma in Vidisha district on Tuesday.

While the opposition Congress questioned about the CM sharing the stage with Sharma, who has already been charge-sheeted in Vyapam scam related cases by the CBI, the ruling BJP remained tight-lipped over the development.

Importantly, the stage pertained to none other but the ongoing statewide Jan Ashirwad Yatra of the BJP, which reached Sironj assembly constituency of Vidisha district. The Sironj seat was won by Sharma as a BJP candidate four consecutive times between 1993 and 2008, but he lost the seat to Congress’ Govardhan Upadhyaya by just 1500-votes in 2013 polls.

The CM sharing stage with the Vyapam tainted former MP minister Sharma, who is a powerful Brahmin leader of the Central MP region was enough to trigger speculations of BJP fielding, if not Sharma, then his sibling Umakant Sharma from the same assembly constituency – in a bid to pacify the resentment prevailing among the upper castes against the amended SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Chouhan was present on the stage along with his better half Sadhna Singh, the former minister Laxmikant Sharma and Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma, who is another important Brahmin leader of the region.

And the banner on the stage’s background had pictures of the CM, his wife and Laxmikant Sharma, speaking volumes about the growing clout of the ex-MP minister in region’s politics.

This is the second time within a month that Sharma has welcomed and met Chouhan (the former Lok Sabha member from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat) in Vidisha. Prior to that Sharma had welcomed the CM and accompanied him to Ganesh Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi last month in Vidisha district only.

Sharma, the former higher and technical education minister of Madhya Pradesh was arrested in June 2014 by the MP STF, just six months after being booked in multiple cases of the multi-layered Vyapam scam. He quit the BJP the same month in 2014.

He was released from jail 18 months later after being granted bail by the MP High Court in December 2015. In January this year, the CBI charge-sheeted Sharma in the case pertaining to Contractual Teachers Eligibility Test (Grade III) 2011 that forms part of Vyapam scam related cases.

Reacting on the development, state Congress leader KK Mishra questioned about the CM sharing the stage of Jan Ashirwad Yatra with Sharma, but state BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal refused to comment on the development.

Political circles are rife with speculations about the former BJP member Sharma either contesting the November 28 poll from Sironj seat as a BJP-supported independent candidate or the ruling party fielding his brother Umakant Sharma from the same seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Laxmikant Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp